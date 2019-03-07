A Folk House Kegger

Once a year Burnhearts celebrates the spirit of wild house parties with its Punk House Kegger concerts. This coffeehouse-style show puts a softer, more intimate twist on that format, with a lineup of folky musicians, poets, comedians and storytellers. It’ll feature music from Jeff Falk, King Courteen and Amanda Huff, as well as words from Leah Delaney, Steph Kilen and Kavon Cortez-Jones. Dana Ehrmann and Carter Deems will provide the stand-up, and human statue Alice Wilson will stand very, very still. Come for the art and stay for the beer: Solemn Oath Brewery will be doing a tap takeover, showcasing more than a dozen beers, including End All IPA, Grape Brandy BA 83 and Coconut Beverage of Champs.