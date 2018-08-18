"A Journey Through Dance" 2018

The 10th annual “A Journey through Dance” summer dance will be held at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, in the Wilson Theatre at Vogel Hall on Saturday, August 18th, 2018. This is a local event where youth participants of TBEY and community dance groups’ show-off their talents to families, friends, community members and TBEY partners. We anticipate over three hundred audience members and over 75 youth performers. Doors open at 6:30pm and show starts at 7:00pm-9:30pm. The pre-show reception in the green room for V.I.P ticket holders starting at 5pm.