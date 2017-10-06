Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Events
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
Rent: 20th Anniversary Tourto
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
The Merry Widow
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
The Merry Widow
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stage presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
Venus & Adonis and Dido & Aeneas
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
Venus & Adonis and Dido & Aeneas
-
Venus & Adonis and Dido & Aeneas
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
Venus & Adonis and Dido & Aeneas
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
Venus & Adonis and Dido & Aeneas
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stae presents: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
Prince of Players
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
Prince of Players
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: The Wiz
-
First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI
-
First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI
-
First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI
-
First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI
-
First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI
-
First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI
-
First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI
-
First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI
-
First Stage presents: Antarctica, WI
-
First Stage presents: Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt
-
First Stage presents: Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt
-
First Stage presents: Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt
-
The Magic Flute
-
First Stage presents: Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt
-
First Stage presents: Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt
-
The Magic Flute