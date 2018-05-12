A Mother's Day Weekend R&B Tour

As ’90s R&B has been rediscovered by a new generation of listeners, SWV have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years. One of the best-selling girl groups of all time, the pioneering vocal trio recorded hit after hit in the early ’90s, including “I’m So into You,” “Weak” and “Right Here/Human Nature,” all of which appeared on their 1992 It’s About Time. Since reuniting from a hiatus last decade, the trio has released two solid new albums, 2012’s I Missed Us and 2016’s Still. The group headlines the Mother’s Day weekend show with fellow R&B veterans Kelly Price, Lil Mo, Bobby V (formerly known as Bobby Valentino; he’s the guy who sang the police siren noises on Lil Wayne’s “Mrs. Officer”) and Pleasure P (from the group Pretty Ricky).