A Night for NAMI: 'Poison Pen' Book Launch

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

First-time author Bill Zaferos will read from and discuss his new novel, "Poison Pen," and how he channeled mental illness into creativity by writing the novel during a manic high.

Single Tickets: $29

VIP Ticket Package: $124.00

A VIP ticket includes admission to the book launch event and a pre-event reception at 5:30 p.m. in Marcus Center’s Conference Room A.

Get tickets in person at the Marcus Center Box Office, by calling (414) 273-7206 or at the door on the night of the event. Ticket price includes a copy of the book.


Help Spread the Word!

Check out the Poison Pen website to pre-order the book, learn more about Bill or share the book with your friends!

All proceeds go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Milwaukee.

All attendees will receive an autographed copy of the book.

Benefits / Charity, Words
