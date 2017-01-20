ABBA MANIA
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7:30pm
presents
A Lower Level Pabst Show with
ABBA MANIA
Monday, February 13
Doors 6PM / Show 7:30PM
Pabst - LOWER LEVEL SHOW
The best ABBA show since ABBA.
The Original ABBA MANIA tribute show that started it all.
The original from London’s West End and the best Abba Tribute concert ever! Recreating all of your favorite hits! WATERLOO * VOULEZ VOUS * DANCING QUEEN * SUPER TROUPER * TAKE A CHANCE ON ME * FERNANDO * THE WINNER TAKES ALL and many, many more.
