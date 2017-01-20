Event time: 7:30pm

presents

A Lower Level Pabst Show with

ABBA MANIA

Monday, February 13

Doors 6PM / Show 7:30PM

Pabst - LOWER LEVEL SHOW

The best ABBA show since ABBA.

The Original ABBA MANIA tribute show that started it all.

The original from London’s West End and the best Abba Tribute concert ever! Recreating all of your favorite hits! WATERLOO * VOULEZ VOUS * DANCING QUEEN * SUPER TROUPER * TAKE A CHANCE ON ME * FERNANDO * THE WINNER TAKES ALL and many, many more.