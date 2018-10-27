Aces High Presents: Tales from the Beast

Join us Saturday, October 27th for a Halloween metal extravaganza, powered by MilwaukeeMetalChick.com!

Aces High will be joined by Kenosha's own Point 08, and Madison's premier Misfits tribute, All Murder!

Along with a night of KILLER metal, we will be holding a costume contest with prizes for 3 different categories!!! Categories are most original, best couple, and best DIY. Winners will be selected by SECRET judges!!!!

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, Aces High will be performing Maiden's Number of The Beast in it's ENTIRETY!!!!! That's right folks, in addition to all your favorite Maiden classics, you will hear all the tracks from the iconic Beast Album!!!

This will absolutely be THE HOTTEST HALLOWEEN PARTY IN MILWAUKEE!!!! YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS!!!!! See ya all there!!!

$6 Cover.

UP THE IRONS!!!!!!!