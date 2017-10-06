Attached to this small, unassuming corner tap is a large back hall, which doubles as the meeting space for a historical Italian men’s society. All the floor space makes Club Garibaldi one of Bay View’s better drinking options for large groups or friends who want to shoot pool (there are three tables). Although it’s not the type of cuisine the inspires sonnets, Garibaldi also serves up much better than average bar food: burgers, fries, wings and the like.
Club Garibaldi
2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
American
Events
-
Burial Ritual w/Memories Wither, Blood of the Wolf & Reflection Of Flesh
-
LARB Fest
-
Rager Before the Rut: Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters, Cory Call, Driveway Thriftdwellers & Zach Pietrini Bandto
-
DRI
-
Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags
-
Close Enuf Band w/Stonehedge & On Edge