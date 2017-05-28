Aces High w/Cyanide Son
Lucky Chance 6139 W. Beloit Road, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
Event time: 9pm
WE'RE BACK!!!!!! Aces High-A Tribute to Iron Maiden, Wisconsin's ONLY Iron maiden tribute band is back at our favorite jam spot LUCKY CHANCE! We're bringing the boys from the critically acclaimed Cyanide Son in from West Bend, to help us once again create METAL MAYHEM in West Allis! Saturday June 10th 9pm. NO cover!!!!!! See ya all there!!!!
UP THE IRONS!!!!!!!
Price: NO COVER!!!!!
Info
Lucky Chance 6139 W. Beloit Road, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219 View Map
Live Music/Performance