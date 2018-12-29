Acoustic Blu w/Mile 79 & Dumpster Doves

Start the celebration early AND make a difference by helping replenish local food banks! Acoustic Blu will play Electric, with special guest Jim Hardrath joining us on some lead vocals!

The night kicks off with two great local groups:

Dumpster Doves -- This quirky quartet formed in 2015 when they met while pawning puns and hunting Troll dolls at a pale and dusty flea market in Las Palmas. They share a love of rummage sales and new wave music, and specialize in folk-rock upcycling of passé, kitschy, or forgotten tunes, with a particular fondness for the 80's.

MILE79 -- You don't have to travel far to check out Mile 79, a local band playing 90's Alternative Rock with a mix of Country and a bit of Punk to satisfy everyone's taste