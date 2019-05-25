Acoustic Blu at Peace Through Music Event
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Save the date! Acoustic Blu, with our friends Bill Balloni (bass) and Michael D. LaPlant (drums), will play 2 John Lennon songs again this year!
More on the event here: Peace through Music Event
We are slotted to go onstage at 10:30pm to play our 2 songs...but come early to catch all of the great music, starting at 7pm...the place fills up quickly for this event!
Info
