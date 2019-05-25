Acoustic Blu at Peace Through Music Event

Save the date! Acoustic Blu, with our friends Bill Balloni (bass) and Michael D. LaPlant (drums), will play 2 John Lennon songs again this year!

More on the event here: Peace through Music Event

We are slotted to go onstage at 10:30pm to play our 2 songs...but come early to catch all of the great music, starting at 7pm...the place fills up quickly for this event!