Acrylic Painting with Collage

1 Day, Saturday, April 14

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Fee: $40.00 Member Fee: $32.00

Enjoy fast drying and forgiving acrylic painting in a class that uses abstract design as a base for our personal collage elements. Explore direct collage, image transfers and how word in paintings can affect viewer’s engagement with creative efforts. No drawing, no experience, no worries necessary.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.