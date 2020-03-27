Renaissance Theaterworks presents: "Actually" by Anna Ziegler

Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

March 27-April 19

Tom and Amber are college freshmen at Princeton. They are overwhelmed, overstimulated, under slept, surrounded by strangers, full of tension, uncertainty, and alcohol. What could possibly go wrong?

ACTUALLY, is a smart, profoundly painful exploration of the culture of sexual consent. A perfectly complex tale for our #MeToo Age.

"ACTUALLY effectively questions a lot of dangerous lessons that young adults absorb about body image, sex, drinking, consent and responsibility, even in the ranks of higher education.” - The Washington Post

Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
4142730800
