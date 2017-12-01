Adam Savage & Michael Stevens: Brain Candy Live!
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Former MythBusters co host Adam Savage has joined forces with Michael Stevens, one of YouTube’s biggest stars, and they’re coming to a theater near you. They’re bringing along their crazy toys, incredible tools, and mind-blowing demonstrations for a celebration of curiosity that’s an interactive, hands-on, minds-on theatrical experience like no other.
Savage and Stevens can’t wait to unleash their collective sense of wonder, curiosity, and fun and they’re inviting you and your friends & family to join-in and get your minds messy. Adam and Michael’s Brain Candy Live experience is like a two-hour play date with Walt Disney, Willy Wonka, and Albert Einstein.