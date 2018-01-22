Adolph Rosenblatt: Life in Sculpture

Adolph Rosenblatt took his inspiration from life and from the Milwaukee community he was a part of – its neighborhoods, people, businesses, and the stories they had to tell. From his sculptures of people, cityscapes, and places, headlines immortalized in the New York Times, to his early paintings and bronze work, a fascination with capturing the essence of what made a subject unique and personal is evident. The monumental size of his works, the color, and the figurative modeling draw you further into the piece, welcoming viewers to find the joy in everyday life that he represented.

Join us in celebrating this artist and beloved UWM Professor and his immense contribution to the Milwaukee arts community in a retrospective exhibition of his work over the years.