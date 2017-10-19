Job seekers are invited to attend the Advanced Manufacturing Recruitment Event to learn about current and future job openings at Foxconn, Ace Precision, Briggs & Stratton, DRS Technologies, Eaton, GenMet Corp., HUSCO International, Krones USA, Midwest Engineered Systems and Rexnord.

Southeastern Wisconsin's growing advanced manufacturing industry requires workers of all backgrounds and skill sets, ranging from electricians, machinists and welders to accountants, information technology technicians, managers, office associates and more.

Coordinated by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and local partners, job seekers who attend the event are encouraged to dress for success, bring multiple resume copies and prepare to meet hiring managers in person. Local education and training providers also will be onsite to help individuals identify and pursue the skills needed to start a rewarding career in the advanced manufacturing industry.