The Friday fish fry at Serb Hall is more than a meal—it's an event. Whether you're chowing down on deep-fried cod, baked cod, perch, pollock, shrimp, chicken or Serb Hall's specialty, spicy Serbian baked fish, you'll take home memories as well as a doggie bag. For those pressed for time, use the convenient drive-through. (Lisa Kaiser)
American Serb Hall
5101 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
Fish Fry, Seafood, Serbian