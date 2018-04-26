Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance

to Google Calendar - Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2018-04-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2018-04-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2018-04-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2018-04-26 18:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Color and Fragrance – Advanced Soap Making

Thursday: April 26th 6-8pm

Learn to add fragrance and color to your handmade soaps. You will create a personalized pound of beautiful soap. You design the look and smell of this curable soap. The Basic Soap Making Class is a prerequisite.

Instructor: Laura Zielinski Supply Fee: $15 Class Fee: $30

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2018-04-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2018-04-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2018-04-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2018-04-26 18:00:00