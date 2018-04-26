Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Thursday: April 26th 6-8pm
Learn to add fragrance and color to your handmade soaps. You will create a personalized pound of beautiful soap. You design the look and smell of this curable soap. The Basic Soap Making Class is a prerequisite.
Instructor: Laura Zielinski Supply Fee: $15 Class Fee: $30
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups