Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Color & Fragrance-Advance Soap Making
Thursday August 23 6pm – 8pm
Learn to add fragrance and color to your handmade soaps. You will create a personalized pound of beautiful soap. You design the look and smell of this curable soap. Basic Soap Making is a prerequisite.
Instructor: Laura Zielinski Class Fee: $30 Supply Fee: $15
