Advanced Soap Making-Color & Fragrance

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Color & Fragrance-Advance Soap Making

Thursday August 23 6pm – 8pm

Learn to add fragrance and color to your handmade soaps. You will create a personalized pound of beautiful soap. You design the look and smell of this curable soap. Basic Soap Making is a prerequisite.

Instructor: Laura Zielinski Class Fee: $30 Supply Fee: $15

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
262-605-4745
