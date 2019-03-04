Advocate to Get Money Out of Politics
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
As a part of Our Wisconsin Revolution’s statewide campaign to shift political power from corporations and elites to regular people, the group is hosting an event at the Riverwest Public House. Matt Rothschild from Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and Shauntay Nelson from Wisconsin Voices will speak at the event.
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
