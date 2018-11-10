After earning accolades for his work as an assistant engineer at the famed Abbey Road Studios and, most notably, Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” Alan Parsons, a true Renaissance man and talented musician, formed The Alan Parsons Project, a multi-platinum selling, progressive rock band featuring Parsons, his collaborator Eric Woolfson and a rotating cast of studio musicians. The Alan Parsons Project garnered commercial and critical acclaim for such certified Billboard Top 40 hit singles as “Eye in the Sky,” “Time” and “Don’t Answer Me” among other successes. Alan Parsons Live Project brings the hits back to the stage at The Pabst Theater.