All in Productions presents: Nick Payne’s Constellations

Jan. 12-20.

This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

Starring Libby Amato and David Sapiro

Directed by Mitch Weindorf

Tickets are available at https://aip-constellations. brownpapertickets.com/ (And now’s a great time to like All In Production’s Facebook page to get show news and watch for specials! https://www.facebook.com/ allinproductionsmke/