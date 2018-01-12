All in Productions presents: Nick Payne’s Constellations
Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Jan. 12-20.
This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.
Starring Libby Amato and David Sapiro
Directed by Mitch Weindorf
Tickets are available at https://aip-constellations.