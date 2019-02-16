All Messed Up 9 - The Showcase

ALL MESSED UP is an event that randomly places people into bands and gives them 2 months to create original music to play at the event. Tonight will feature 8 bands:

Saturday 2/16

8:00pm – Mittenmen

8:40pm – Verklempt

9:20pm – Pukin’ Abraham

10:00pm – Rage Piss

10:40pm – THERAPY Chinchilla

11:20pm – Colossal Raptor

12:00am – Jazz and the Cabbages

12:40am – Petrified MNOP