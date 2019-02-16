All Messed Up 9 - The Showcase
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
ALL MESSED UP is an event that randomly places people into bands and gives them 2 months to create original music to play at the event. Tonight will feature 8 bands:
Saturday 2/16
8:00pm – Mittenmen
8:40pm – Verklempt
9:20pm – Pukin’ Abraham
10:00pm – Rage Piss
10:40pm – THERAPY Chinchilla
11:20pm – Colossal Raptor
12:00am – Jazz and the Cabbages
12:40am – Petrified MNOP
