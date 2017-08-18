The All-Star SUPERband (6pm)

O'Donoghues Irish Pub (Elm Grove) 13225 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122

Event time: 6-8:45pm

Not “Just Another Big Band”, the All-Star SUPERband is a seventeen piece rehearsal jazz band that plays every Thursday night to benefit Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin

 

Seating is first come first served with doors open at 5:30 P.M. $5.00 Cover.  The All-Star SUPER band does a collection at each performance to benefit Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin.

 

Price: $5

