The All-Star SUPERband (6pm)
O'Donoghues Irish Pub (Elm Grove) 13225 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Event time: 6-8:45pm
Not “Just Another Big Band”, the All-Star SUPERband is a seventeen piece rehearsal jazz band that plays every Thursday night to benefit Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin.
Seating is first come first served with doors open at 5:30 P.M. $5.00 Cover. The All-Star SUPER band does a collection at each performance to benefit Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin.
Price: $5
Live Music/Performance