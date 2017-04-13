"All Wrong"

Event time: 7:30pm

An original production devised by Posy Knight, Kirk Thomsen, and Joelle Worm

Being wrong, making mistakes, failing over and over: this is the definition of being alive. Why are we embarrassed and fearful of the inevitability of our own infallibility? We might see instead that mankind’s biggest errors have lead to his biggest discoveries. A series of vignettes in Treteau form, performers reveal the infinite possibility of the unknown, carrying the audience anywhere through rapidly changing environments and stories in extremely confined space and time using their bodies and movement.

