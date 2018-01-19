Allied in the Fight: Jews, Blacks and the Struggle for Civil Rights

JANUARY 19 – MARCH 25, 2018 OPENING PREVIEW: THURSDAY, JANUARY 18, 7 PM

Allied in the Fight explores the partnership between Jewish and African American leaders in confronting systematic racism in the United States. The exhibit addresses Black-Jewish collaboration within the Civil Rights Movement and the complicated nature of Jewish contributions to the Civil Rights movement through artifacts, archival materials and information from a national perspective.

Allied in the Fight is a part of the Milwaukee-wide initiative, “200 Nights of Freedom,” commemorating the 50th anniversary of the city’s 1967-68 Open Housing Marches. These marches took place over 200 consecutive days in support of the passing of a fair housing bill and were sponsored and organized by the Milwaukee NAACP Youth Council, its Commando unit, and Alderwoman Vel Phillips along with other supporters.

Free Community Days

Jewish Museum Milwaukee is thrilled to host four free community days for anyone living in Milwaukee County to visit the Allied in the Fight exhibit for FREE! Free Community Days have been made possible through funds from the Brewers Community Foundation.

Sunday, January 28, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Thursday, February 15, 10 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 18, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Sunday, March 4, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Programs

From Swastika to Jim Crow: Film Screening and Talk Back

Thursday, February 1, 7:00 pm

‘From Swastika to Jim Crow’ tells the little-known story of Jewish refugee scholars who escaped Nazi persecution by fleeing to America, and when faced with anti-Semitic sentiment at mainstream American universities, were hired for positions at historically black colleges and universities in the then-segregated South.

Redlining, Racism, and Reflection: A Three-Part Series

Part One: Milwaukee Redlining with Reggie Jackson

Tuesday, February 13, 7:00 pm

Learn the history of Redlining in Milwaukee as well as the role and impact of racially restrictive covenants during the 1960s. Reggie Jackson, prominent local historian, educator and head Griot at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, will also discuss the D-5 sector considered a “negro slum” and area for “lesser” Jews.

February ‘Thirdsday’ (Third Thursday)

Thursday, February 15, 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Join Jewish Museum Milwaukee for a late night and discover how Vel Phillips achieved an impressive list of “firsts” as part of her legacy, including the first African American judge in Wisconsin and the first woman, and African American, in the nation elected to executive office in state government.

Redlining, Racism, and Reflection: A Three-Part Series

Part Two: Redlining in Context with Ralph Hollmon

Tuesday, February 20, 7:00 pm

Join us for a screening of Wisconsin Public Television’s “City Within A City: When Pretty Soon Runs Out,” a documentary that explores the stories and lives of low-income families impacted by that development, and a contextualizing talk from Ralph Hollmon, activist and former President & CEO of Milwaukee Urban League.

Redlining, Racism, and Reflection: A Three-Part Series

Part Three: Where from here?

Tuesday, February 27, 7:00 pm

Join us to learn more about the current state of segregation in Milwaukee, how that was shaped by the 1968 Open Housing Law, and where we go from here with panelists Marc Levine from UW-Milwaukee’s Center for Economic Development, Margaret Rozga, activist, educator, and wife of late Father Groppi, and Bill Tisdale from Milwaukee’s Fair Housing Council.

Civil Rights History Bus Tour

Sunday, March 11, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Explore Milwaukee’s historic Civil Rights sites, including the James E. Groppi Unity Bridge, the Bronzeville Loop, neighborhoods shared by African American and Jewish communities, and public works of art, including statues of Golda Meir, Martin Luther King, Vel Phillips, and Mahatma Gandhi.

March ‘Thirdsday’ (Third Thursday)

Thursday, March 15, 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Join Jewish Museum Milwaukee for a late night and learn the little-known story of Jewish refugee scholars who escaped Nazi persecution by fleeing to America and working for historically black colleges and universities in the then-segregated South.

Part Three: Civil Rights In America (Jewish Community Center Series)

Monday, March 19, 1:00 pm

The final session of this three-part series with Jody Hirsh and Tim Crain, presented by the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, engages the Allied in the Fight exhibit by examining the history of Jewish and African American alliances and tensions in the struggle for civil rights in America.