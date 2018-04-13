AllWriters' Spring Friday Night Free For All!

On April 13th, our special birthday guest ‘reader’ will be Carter Hunnicutt. CARTER HUNNICUTT has been songwriting for four decades. His 2016 release Dangerous Worldshowcases his funky style of rock and roll infused with island accents. He currently performs solo and with the Dangerous Band. His music credits include: songwriter and keyboardist in One Way Records, recording artists Those XCleavers, lead singer and songwriter for The Flat Rabbits and writer and synthesist with The Xposed 4heads. Carter lives in Milwaukee where he writes, records and teaches music. Find Carter Hunnicutt on You Tube, Itunes and CD Baby.

Join Carter on the web at www.carterhunnicutt.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/xposed4heads

“To be human is to think

Writing is thinking

Putting words to music separates us from the whistling birds and growling beasts.

But not by much!” – Carter Hunnicutt

Also reading will be AllWriters’ students Jim Landwehr (nonfiction – reading from his newly released book), Kerry Crowley (fiction) and Kathrine Yets (poetry). Kathie Giorgio, AllWriters’ founder and director, will be reading one of her works as well.

So come out and join us at Café De Arts at 6PM on Friday, April 13th, and see what we’re made of!

If you’d like to see what AllWriters’ is all about, and if you’d like to hear some of the work flowing in our on-site and online classrooms, stop by a Free For All! At each Free For All, we will have three student readers, presenting poetry, creative nonfiction, and fiction. AllWriters’ director Kathie Giorgio will also read, as well as a faculty member or a special guest.

Free For Alls take place at Café de Arts, 830 W. St. Paul Ave., in Waukesha. The full cafe menu is available, so come for dinner and meet our writers! No registration is necessary. This event is open to the public. Doors open at 6:00 and readings begin at 7:00.

Total Openings: Unlimited

Dates and Times: April 13th 2018

Price: FREE

Location: Café De Arts