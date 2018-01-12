AllWriters' Winter Friday Night Free For All!

AllWriters’ Winter Free For All: January 12th

Happy 13th Birthday AllWriters’!

This January, AllWriters’ Workplace and Workshop turns 13 years old! Join us for our birthday celebration, and learn what’s behind thirteen years of success! AllWriters’ Workplace and Workshop is a writing studio for all genres and abilities with students all over your Waukesha community, across the United States, and even around the world. Check out our Success Page and our Read AllWriters’ Page to see what AllWriters’ students and faculty can do!

On January 12th, our special birthday guest reader will be AllWriters’ faculty member Michael Giorgio. MICHAEL GIORGIO got his start in writing in what many consider a dead, or at least a lost, art: Radio Drama. His first work won a national scriptwriting contest and a love of writing was born. Since then, he has had over a dozen audio scripts produced in Newark, Los Angeles, Akron, San Francisco, and Tennessee.

Michael’s second full length novel, The Memory Swindlers, was released in 2016 by Black Rose Writing and is the sequel to his first full length novel, Justice Comes Home, released in 2014.

An Active Member of the Mystery Writers of America and the Short Fiction Mystery Society, Michael has had both mystery and mainstream short stories published in magazines such as The Strand, Mystery Time, Up Dere?, Prose Ax, My Legacy, Fighting Chance, and Lunatic Chameleon. His fiction has also been anthologized in The Mammoth Book of Tales from the Road (Carroll and Graf), The Mammoth Book of On the Road (Robinson), It’s That Time Again: The New Stories of Old Time Radio (BearManor Media), and Who Died in Here? (Penury Press). For more about Michael and his work, please visit www.michaelgiorgio.org.

Also reading will be AllWriters’ students Nancy and Elizabeth Jorgensen (nonfiction – Nancy Jorgensen is the mother of Olympic Gold Medalist and Triathlete Gwen Jorgensen), Sam Tackmier (fiction) and Susan Martells Huebner (poetry). Kathie Giorgio, AllWriters’ founder and director, will be reading one of her works as well.

So come out and join us at Café De Arts at 6PM on Friday, January 12th, and see what we’re made of!

Free For Alls take place at Café de Arts, 830 W. St. Paul Ave., in Waukesha. The full cafe menu is available, so come for dinner and meet our writers! No registration is necessary. This event is open to the public. Doors open at 6:00 and readings begin at 7:00.

Total Openings: Unlimited

Dates and Times: January 12th, 2018

Price: FREE

Location: Café De Arts