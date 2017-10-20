Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau

David Barnett Gallery
1024 E. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Featuring artwork by the leader of the Art Nouveau movement, Alphonse Mucha. Including double-sided color lithographs from a rare deluxe edition of Ilsée Princesse de Tripoli (1897).

Also included in this exhibition are illustrations by artists featured in the Art Nouveau publication, L’estampe Moderne.

Please join us for the Opening Reception on October 20th from 5:00 pm to 9:00pm

And Saturday October 21st from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The exhibition runs through January 13, 2018.

David Barnett Gallery

1024 East State Street (at Prospect Ave)

Milwaukee WI 53202

(414) 271-5058

inquiries@davidbarnettgallery.com

David Barnett Gallery 1024 E. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
