Aly & AJ w/ARMORS

Musical duo Aly and AJ are no strangers to success. After making their mark with their 2005 gold certified debut record, ‘Into the Rush’, and their sophomore effort, ‘Insomniatic’, which both debuted on the Billboard charts, the duo took a ten year hiatus.

Their new direction is startlingly honest and a bold statement, sonically. With their signature sound still at the core of each track, the duo have experimented with wistful synths and breathy vocals – and we’re finally getting to know just who Aly and AJ really are. “We’re thrilled about where our songwriting is headed,” Aly enthused. So are we.