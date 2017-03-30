Americana Duo Sinners & Saints

Event time: 9pm - 12am

Sinners & Saints is an Americana/folk-rock group from Charlotte, NC. The duo writes acoustic, country-tinged tunes with compelling harmonies, featuring foot-powered percussion on repurposed drums from an abandoned kit. Since forming in 2011, Perry Fowler and Mark Baran have shared the stage up and down the east coast with the likes of Flogging Molly, Shovels and Rope, Robert Earl Keen, Daniel Romano, St Paul & the Broken Bones, SUSTO, Sun Kil Moon, Bombadil, and many others.

Price: Free