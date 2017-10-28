Amnesty International USA Midwest Regional Conference 2017

It is our sincere pleasure to invite you to this year’s Midwestern Regional Conference.

Join us October 28, 2017, as we stand shoulder to shoulder in the great city of Milwaukee to make a lasting human rights impact. The Midwestern Regional Conference brings together hundreds of Amnesty members and other human rights activists from around the country. With our Grassroots Host Committee and Regional Office as co-hosts, together we will continue our tradition of engaging in networking opportunities, inspiring plenaries, and hands-on skill-building workshops, as well as shaping the policies of the organization.

As activists, we will be challenged to initiate change within our own communities. This will only happen with you – we need you there!

Don’t forget to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter at @AMNESTYUSA.