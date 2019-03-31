Amos Lee w/Ethan Gruska

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Amos Lee’s latest studio album, ‘My New Moon’ has received some of the highest critical praise of Lee’s career, lauded as “music to help listeners heal” by Salon and for his “soulful voice and empathetic lyrics” by NPR Music. Particularly poignant is album standout “Crooked,” an incendiary takedown of corruption, misinformation and lies in the current political landscape, which has been hailed as “maybe the first great protest song of the Trump era” by AM New York, “haunting folk songwriting” by Rolling Stone and “in true protest folk fashion” by Pandora’s Best of The Month round-up. Listen to the new album here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwX8HeZKytw  and don’t miss your chance to hear his beautiful music live at the Riverside Theater.

