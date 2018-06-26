An American in Paris
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl, and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war.
Acclaimed director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award®-winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into perfect harmony with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2015 season!
The New York Times raves, “AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is a triumph! Pure joy!” and the Wall Street Journal declares, “Once you’ve seen it, you’ll find it hard to settle for less ever again.” Don’t miss this stunning Broadway hit when it arrives in Milwaukee on its first national tour!
Jun 26
Tue
7:30PM
Jun 27
Wed
7:30PM
Jun 28
Thu
7:30PM
Jun 29
Fri
8:00PM
Jun 30
Sat
2:00PM
8:00PM
Jul 1
Sun
1:00PM
6:30PM