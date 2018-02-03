Andrea Gibson w/Chastity Brown

Andrea Gibson Brings the Crowd to tears…

You’re not alone if when you hear, “poetry show” and don’t envision a scene like

this. But then chances are you’ve never seen Andrea Gibson perform live.

Gibson’s poetry does not hold back. She makes people hear. Not just listen, but learn and internalize. Her poetry is so much more than blooming metaphors and a captivating performance – it’s an awakening.

Once you see the world as she sees it, to go back would be impossible.