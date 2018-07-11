Animal Crackers Concert Series
Racine Zoo 2131 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402
This year’s Animal Crackers Concert Series features four great acts: the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra featuring Michelle Coltrane; ALLSTAR GROOVES featuring Matt Marshak, Brian Simpson and Jackiem Joyner; Karrin Allyson; and Eric Darius and Gerald Veasley. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic dinners and small camping furniture, but alcohol must be purchased onsite. Concerts held rain or shine!
