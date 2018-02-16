Founded by UW-Milwaukee student organization the Japanese Animation Association, Anime Milwaukee has grown into the state’s largest anime convention, attracting nearly 10,000 gamers and anime enthusiasts last year. This weekend’s enormous lineup includes a large exhibition hall, video-game tournaments, cosplay events (including an unusual cosplay chess tournament), webcomic workshops, a charity ball, a burlesque show, a variety of late-night events and parties for attendees 18 and older, and a host of film screenings. Though many of the titles contain adult content, there also will be extensive children’s programming. (Through Sunday, Feb. 18).