A Knockout Evening

A boxing fundraiser for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee

You don’t have to go to Las Vegas for an exciting night of boxing, gourmet dining, drinks and more. Puttin’ on the Ritz, sponsored by Husch Blackwell, is an annual fundraiser for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee held inside Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The formal event starts with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. There are dozens of amazing items for you to bid on during the live and silent auctions. Then get ready for the main event. Some of the best amateur boxers in the country, arranged by the Future Olympian Boxing Association, duke it out in three-round bouts. The boxing is sponsored by Master Z’s and the boxing ring is sponsored by Bridgewood Advisors. New this year, enjoy the evening with the VIP Man Cave Experience. The new category includes a private gaming table, lounge seating and tableside bar service. Last year’s event raised more than $180,000 for the Zoological Society and its support of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

What: 23rd Annual Puttin’ on the Ritz fundraiser, sponsored by Husch Blackwell.

When: Jan. 25, 2018.

Where: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee.

Cost: $200 per person, $2,000 for a corporate table sponsorship, $3,000 for a corporate ringside table sponsorship or $5,000 for the new VIP Man Cave Experience.

Registration: Register at zoosociety.org/Ritz or call 414-258-2333 to request a paper invitation.