Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Events
-
In Bar 360: Kevin Kennedy is Special K (9pm), In the Fire Pit: Totally Neon (9pm)
-
In Bar 360: Chris Schmidt Acoustic
-
In the Northern Lights Theater: Festa DeFunny, starring Tammy Pescatelli and Rocky LaPorte
-
In the Northern Lights Theater: Festa DeFunny, starring Tammy Pescatelli and Rocky LaPorte
-
In the Northern Lights Theater: Festa DeFunny, starring Tammy Pescatelli and Rocky LaPorte
-
In the Northern Lights Theater:Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
-
In Bar 360: Phil Norby (8pm), In the Fire Pit: Brynn Marie w/Amileigha & Jeremy from Rebel Grace (8:30pm)
-
In Bar 360: Joe Richter (9pm), In the Fire Pit: Brynn Marie w/Amileigha & Jeremy from Rebel Grace (9:30pm)
-
In the Fire Pit: Dan Whitehurst with Moody Molavi
-
In the Northern Lights Theater: FM106.1 CHICKS WITH PICKS Starring: Lindsay Ell, Danielle Bradbery, Clare Dunn
-
In Bar 360: Mirage III (9pm), In the Fire Pit: Brynn Marie (10:30pm)
-
In the Northern Lights Theater: Roger Hodgson formerly of Supertramp with Orchestra
-
In the Northern Lights Theater: Roger Hodgson formerly of Supertramp with Orchestra
-
In the Northern Lights Theater: Roger Hodgson formerly of Supertramp with Orchestra
-
In the Northern Lights Theater: Roger Hodgson formerly of Supertramp with Orchestra