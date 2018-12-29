Anthony Cruz & The Conscious Rockers w/Maalik F, Drose and Miya, & DJ Fyre

Milwaukee here we come Sat Dec 29, 2018

Anthony Cruz & The Conscious Live from Jamaica

@ Irie Palace Authentic Jamaican Restaurant

8762 N Granville Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224,

for their Pre New Year’s Eve Bash brought to you by

Bibi Adell in association with Fyre Productions.

Also MKE owns special guest Maalik F, Drose and Miya opening with

The Conscious Rockers Reggae band. DJ Fyre on the turntables.

Cover charge $12.00 advanced Tix and $15.00 at the door.

Rum Punch & Tropical Drink specials all night long.