Anthony Cruz & The Conscious Rockers w/Maalik F, Drose and Miya, & DJ Fyre
Irie Palace 8762 N. Granville Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224
Milwaukee here we come Sat Dec 29, 2018
Anthony Cruz & The Conscious Live from Jamaica
@ Irie Palace Authentic Jamaican Restaurant
8762 N Granville Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224,
for their Pre New Year’s Eve Bash brought to you by
Bibi Adell in association with Fyre Productions.
Also MKE owns special guest Maalik F, Drose and Miya opening with
The Conscious Rockers Reggae band. DJ Fyre on the turntables.
Cover charge $12.00 advanced Tix and $15.00 at the door.
Rum Punch & Tropical Drink specials all night long.
Info
Live Music/Performance