Anti-Valentines Tour & Tasting at GLD
Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
If you think February 14 is the absolute worst, you’re not alone. But never fear, the Anti-Valentines tour & tasting is back!
This $10 special tour & tasting includes a glass of our famous "Unlovable" Punch!
And, of course, make your own conversation heart to put on our conversation heart wall!
Post your heart on Instagram with the hashtag #mehparty for your chance to win a bottle of our spirits!!
**Space is limited so reserve your spot today!**
Info
