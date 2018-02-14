Anti-Valentines Tour & Tasting at GLD

If you think February 14 is the absolute worst, you’re not alone. But never fear, the Anti-Valentines tour & tasting is back!

This $10 special tour & tasting includes a glass of our famous "Unlovable" Punch!

And, of course, make your own conversation heart to put on our conversation heart wall!

Post your heart on Instagram with the hashtag #mehparty for your chance to win a bottle of our spirits!!

**Space is limited so reserve your spot today!**

Info
Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
