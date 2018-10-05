APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays

Vocal early music ensemble APERI ANIMAM will be making their debut on Grace Lutheran’s concert series on 5 October at 5:00 pm. The program will survey the Tudor and Jacobean eras of England, showcasing the various stylistic changes that went underway in this turbulent religious and political setting. Characterized by rich sonorities, purity of vocal tone, and overlapping melodic lines, it is the ensemble’s belief that this music can foster a divine atmosphere, capable of inspiring mindfulness, reflection, and relief from worldly troubles.

Join APERI ANIMAM to experience these musical treasures and open your soul.