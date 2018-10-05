APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays

to Google Calendar - APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays - 2018-10-05 17:00:00

Grace Lutheran Church 1209 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Vocal early music ensemble APERI ANIMAM will be making their debut on Grace Lutheran’s concert series on 5 October at 5:00 pm. The program will survey the Tudor and Jacobean eras of England, showcasing the various stylistic changes that went underway in this turbulent religious and political setting. Characterized by rich sonorities, purity of vocal tone, and overlapping melodic lines, it is the ensemble’s belief that this music can foster a divine atmosphere, capable of inspiring mindfulness, reflection, and relief from worldly troubles.

Join APERI ANIMAM to experience these musical treasures and open your soul.

Info
Grace Lutheran Church 1209 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts, Today in Milwaukee
to Google Calendar - APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - APERI ANIMAM | Grace First Fridays - 2018-10-05 17:00:00