APERI ANIMAM | Holy Hill Basilica

Join vocal early music ensemble APERI ANIMAM for a joint concert at Holy Hill Basilica with brass ensemble Nordic Brass and early instrumental consort Hesternus Early Music Consort. Situated atop a large wooded hill overlooking rural Wisconsin, the historic basilica is a perfect place to visit during the fall, offering breathtaking scenic views and a marvelous sanctuary for meditation and reflection. APERI ANIMAM has programmed several selections written for live spaces such as this, including works from their upcoming concert Pro Defunctis: music for the dead.

There will be a free-will offering for the basilica.

- come and open your soul.