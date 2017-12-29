Army Of Me: A Bjork Tribute w/ Amanda Huff

$12 presale are available at https://m.bpt.me/event/ 3200646

$15 at the door

"Army of Me: A Bjork Tribute” is an ambitious retrospective in celebration of Bjork's recent release, ”Utopia”. Interpreted through the lens of local vocalist Amanda Huff, it will also be joined by an impressive cast of Milwaukee's premiere musicians.

Musicians and groups who will be performing include:

Abby Jeanne, Zed Kenzo, Cat Ries, Nickel & Rose, Yasmeen Daniel, Steve Peplin, Michael Ritter, Pat Reinholz, David Wake, Kristian Brusubardis, Ousia Whitaker-Devault, Isaiah Joshua, Joe Niemann, Mitch Shiner, Reggie Bordeaux and William Bush.

Tarik Moody will provide DJ sets during intermission and after the show.