Ars Longa de la Habana, "Gulumba, Gulumbe"

Event time: 5:00pm

Early Music Now presents Ars Longa de la Habana. For its U.S. debut, this celebrated ensemble brings us “Resonances of Africa in the New World” – a program of 17th- and 18th- century music from the colonial period in the Americas, resonating with strong influences from African culture. Music of Fernández, Salgado, de la Rocca, and of course, Anónimo (17th century), performed with viola da gamba, flautas dulces, chirimías, sacabuche, bajón, Baroque guitar, and chamber organ.

Tickets and info at http://earlymusicnow.org/this-season/arslonga/

Price: $29-$59 for adults and seniors $10-$20 for students