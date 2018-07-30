Art Blast! Session 1
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
ArtBlast!
Session I: Monday-Thursday July 30-Aug. 2, 1-5PM
ArtBlast! is a new summer art program for teens 13-17. Explore a variety of art mediums in this four day intensive program. Teens will learn the various styles of three iconic artists and one day will be devoted to creating in the Clay Studio.
- Monday: Chuck Close style portrait drawings with graphite
- Tuesday: Van Gogh style still life with watercolor resists
- Wednesday: Hand-building pottery techniques & wheel work
- Thursday: Rauschenberg style landscapes with collage/assemblage
Class Fee: $60