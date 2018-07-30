Art Blast! Session 1

ArtBlast!

Session I: Monday-Thursday July 30-Aug. 2, 1-5PM

ArtBlast! is a new summer art program for teens 13-17. Explore a variety of art mediums in this four day intensive program. Teens will learn the various styles of three iconic artists and one day will be devoted to creating in the Clay Studio.

- Monday: Chuck Close style portrait drawings with graphite

- Tuesday: Van Gogh style still life with watercolor resists

- Wednesday: Hand-building pottery techniques & wheel work

- Thursday: Rauschenberg style landscapes with collage/assemblage

Class Fee: $60