Art in the City: Plein Air MKE 2017

Event time: May 11-17 8am-5pm, May 18 6pm, May 19 10am-7pm, May 20 10am-5pm, May 21 10am-3pm

Over 75 acclaimed artists will paint and compete for over $6,000 in prizes along the Milwaukee Museum Mile on the East Side. Last year's inaugural event brought thousands to the Mile, showcasing some of the best painters from around the Midwest and exposing new audiences to our museums and to all the East Side has to offer.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

🔎 VISIT OUR MUSEUMS

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Charles Allis Art Museum / Jewish Museum Milwaukee / North Point Lighthouse / MOWA at Saint John’s On The Lake / Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

✨ WHAT'S NEW IN 2017

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

• Judges: Renowned artists, Shelby Keefe & Bill Suys

• Competition extended to 11 days

• Expanded our painting boundaries

• 2 Quick Paint Competitions on Brady St. and Prospect/North Ave.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

📅 EVENT SCHEDULE

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

May 11-17 – Artists paint along MMM, 8-5pm

May 13 – Brady St. Quick Paint Competition, 8-5pm

May 14 – Prospect/North Ave. Quick Paint Competition, 8-5pm

May 18 – Art In The City Soirée

May 19-21 – Public art sale at Saint John’s On The Lake

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

🎨 ARTIST REGISTRATION - - > pleinairMKE.org

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

• Signup before April 20 to SAVE $15 on registration fees.

• View a complete list of participating artists.

• Hurry! Spots are limited.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

😀 WANT TO VOLUNTEER?

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

We looking for people interested in working with art and interacting with artists:

• Artist registration check-in and check-out

• Art sales at our Soirée and Art Sale

• Database entry of artwork

Contact Cassie, cassies@milwaukeejewish.org

Proceeds will benefit the MMM.

Price: Free