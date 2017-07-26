The Art of Dr Seuss Exhibition

Event time: 10am-8pm

For over 60 years, Dr. Seuss’s illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. However, his artistic talent went far beyond the printed page and yet, to this day, his Secret Art Collection is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Ted Geisel created paintings and sculpture which he secreted away at the Dr. Seuss Estate.

A compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss will be on display at Gallery 505 from September 14-17, 2017. Visitors will view works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books, and explore The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss , a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork that Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure. Perhaps the wackiest and most wonderful elements of the collection are Dr. Seuss’s three-dimensional “ Unorthodox Taxidermy” sculptures with names like The Carbonic Walrus , The Two-Horned Drouberhannis , and the Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast , to name a few.

Price: Free