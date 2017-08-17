Art Exhibition Reception: Vicki, with an i

×

Vicki, with an i

Organized by Michelle Grabner





Vicki, with an i speaks to the changing power dynamics afforded woman in western culture.

Latin for ‘Victory” or “Conquer” the name descends from the Greek Goddess Nike. The artists included in this exhibition assert their authority and rights by dedicating time, craft, and critical imagination to a daily routine. Moreover, each artist freely evolves and stretches their visual language with the power that they accrue as woman.





ARTISTS

Stephanie Barber (collection of shorts Video / monitor)

Katy Cowan (1 sculpture, 1 ptg)

Catalina Tuca (one photograph)

Kirstin Stoltman

Erin Washington (wall work)

Collection of painted rocks by WI artist BZ (table with painted rocks)

PROGRAMMING

Exhibition Reception

Saturday, September 23 - 6-9 PM

featuring a panel discussion with:

Marilu Knode (Moderator): Laura Perry (writer), Sara Daleiden (artist)

Lisa Sutcliff (curator), Deb Brehmer (critic), Kim Miller (artist)

& a reading by author Lisa Baggenson from Motherism

followed by a Q+A with Milwaukee artist Rose DeSalvio

This event is part of the Women's Work series, which was made possible by the Mary L. Nohl Fund / Greater Milwaukee Foundation.