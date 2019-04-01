Art on the Spectrum - Exhibit and Recpetion

The purpose of this exhibit is to celebrate, through visual art, the diverse talents and unique perspective of people with autism.

Art Exhibit will be up for the entire month of April - Gallery is open to the public M-F from 10-4 or by appointment (Call 920.294.4279).The reception on April 11th will go from 4-8PM, is free of charge will include appetizers, beverages, and a showing of the film "Temple Grandin" at 6PM. All visitors should enter through the Thrasher Opera House gallery entrance at 510 Mill St. Green Lake, WI.This exhibit, reception, and film is made possible by the Webster Foundation!